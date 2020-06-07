4 killed after head-on crash in Indiana, state police say

UNION CO., Ind. (FOX19) - Four people were killed Sunday after a head-on crash on Nine Mile Road, Indiana State Police (ISP) say.
Around 3:30 p.m., Savanna Kinder, 23-years-old, of Richmond, Indiana, was driving south when ISP says she overcorrected after her car went off the road.
Once Kinder’s car was back on Nine Mile Road, state police say she was in the path of an oncoming car.
The two cars then crashed head-on; ISP says.
In the other vehicle were Connor Brite, 22-years-old, Jordan Fuelling, 20-years-old, and Trevor Ortiz, state police say.
Kinder, Brite and Fuelling were pronounced dead at the scene, according to ISP.
Ortiz was taken to the hospital but later died from injuries suffered in the crash.
ISP says speeding is thought to be a factor in this crash.
