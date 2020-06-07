Motorcyclist killed Sunday after crash with SUV

MAINEVILLE, Ohio (FOX19) - Police are investigating a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle which resulted in one person’s death.
Not long before 4 p.m. Sunday, Hamilton Township Police along with Hamilton Township Fire & Rescue were called to US 22/3 near Old 3C Highway for a crash.
A 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was going west on US 22/3 when the motorcyclist crossed the center line before being hit by an oncoming SUV, Hamilton Township Police Department says.
The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries from the crash, according to police.
This is an ongoing investigation and anyone information about this crash can call Sgt. Tim Rector at 513-925-2525.
