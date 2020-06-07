Officers, firefighters march with protesters calling for change

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Side by side, officers and firefighters walked with protesters on Sunday as part of a peaceful worship march called Meet Me in My Village.
From the Avondale Towne Center to the Cincinnati Police Department’s District Four office, they walked the streets as protests over racial injustice continue.
Amongst those taking part in the march was Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac.
Chief Isaac told protesters the department stands with them and knows of the ongoing injustices.
“Your police department stands with you," Chief Isaac stated on Sunday. "We know the injustices that are taking place. We want to stand with you and be a part of the change.”
Eddie Hawkins, a school resource officer, was also in the crowd marching on Sunday.
Officer Hawkins says he and others, who wear the badge, are against police misconduct.
“The thing that really gives me hope is that I have a large group of young people that are geared up and ready to make a change so that right there is enlightening and refreshing to me so that right there is what I stand on," explained Hawkins. "I stand on the youth and helping the youth be able to exercise their right to voice their opinion and make sure they know that they’re the ones who are gonna have to carry the torch.”
Officer Hawkins says they are working not only to make sure their voices are heard but also those voices of the community are heard.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.