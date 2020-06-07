Officers respond to three fatal shootings in 24 hours

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officers responded to a three fatal shooting in two days.
The first one happened in Northside on Boyd Street Saturday morning.
Officers arrived at the scene around 1:40 a.m. and found the shooting victim, Basil Blackman, 30, dead outside.
He was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.
A second shooting happened on Saturday morning in the West End on Derrick Turnbow Avenue and John Street around 4:30 a.m., officers said.
Police say they found Corey Woods, 30, shot inside of his car. After getting shot, he hit a telephone pole and ended up in the construction site of the new FC Cincinnati stadium. That was where he was pronounced dead.
The third fatal shooting happened Saturday night in Over-the-Rhine.
Officers say it happened in the 1600 block of Hamer St. at 10:30 p.m. Saturday.
A “large disorderly crowd,” which had nothing to do with the day’s protests, caused police to have problems getting to the scene, Assistant Police Chief Paul Neudigate tells FOX19 NOW.
When officers arrived, they found Dondre Kelsor, 28, dead at the scene.
Officers are still looking for suspects with all three shootings.
Anyone with information on any of these shootings is asked to contact the homicide unit at 513-352-3542.
