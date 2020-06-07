2 people found with gunshot wounds on Reading Road, CPD says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officers are responding to an area of Reading Road where the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) says two people with gunshot wounds were found inside a car.
According to CPD, officers are at the scene in the 4400 block of Reading Road.
Police say they think the shooting happened at a different location.
The shooting incident might have happened on Rhode Island near Langon Farm, according to a tweet from CPD.
Traffic is being blocked off between Victory Parkway and the railroad bridge north of Avon Drive, police say.
