2 people found with gunshot wounds on Reading Road, CPD says
According to police, initial reports suggest the shooting did not happen where the victims were eventually found.
By Jared Goffinet | June 7, 2020 at 3:23 PM EDT - Updated June 7 at 3:32 PM

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Officers are responding to an area of Reading Road where the Cincinnati Police Department (CPD) says two people with gunshot wounds were found inside a car.

According to CPD, officers are at the scene in the 4400 block of Reading Road.

Police say they think the shooting happened at a different location.

The shooting incident might have happened on Rhode Island near Langon Farm, according to a tweet from CPD.

Traffic is being blocked off between Victory Parkway and the railroad bridge north of Avon Drive, police say.

