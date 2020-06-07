Warmer into the start of the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Clear skies and light winds overnight will allow temps to fall into the upper 50′s and low 60′s by morning.
Monday will be a bit warmer but still pleasant with high temps in the mid-80′s.
Tuesday looks very hot and humid with temps in the low-90′s. The day will start with some sunshine, but clouds will be on the increase and rain chances return to the forecast for the afternoon, evening, and overnight into Wednesday.
The remnants of Cristobal teaming up with a cold front will keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for Wednesday.
Behind this front some cooler and drier air will filter in for the end of the week into the weekend.
