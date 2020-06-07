Thousands protest in downtown Cincinnati Sunday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Thousands of people were on hand Sunday in Cincinnati as protests nationwide continued.
More than 15,000 demonstrators started at Fountain Square before making their way to sidewalk in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse.
Among the thousands of people were lifelong friends Terrell Bonner and Daryl Hammond.
For these friends, Sunday was not their first time protesting racial injustice and police brutality.
It has been 19 years since the Cincinnati riots unfolded in the city’s streets.
Ignited by a Cincinnati Police Officer shooting and killing a black teenager in Over-the-Rhine, an estimated $3.6 million in damage was done in Cincinnati during the riots.
Now, in 2020, peaceful protests have replaced the riots, but the cause remains the same despite nearly two decades of separation between the two events.
Both Bonner and Hammond say they were there for the 2001 events in Cincinnati.
“We were standing in front of the New Friendship Baptist Church at the time,” Hammond explained. “We never knew we’d need the signs again. It was just two decades ago."
"It’s also a shame we have to do this again,” said Bonner.
Hammond told FOX19 NOW on Sunday they are a little older and wiser, but they could not say the same for the world we live in.
While they are still fighting the same issues, this time around they say they have noticed more people expressing their solidarity and are speaking out.
“When we did the protest 19 years ago it was a few white people here and there, but we’re outnumbered," said Hammond. "So, I feel like we have support like we never have before.”
With daily protests demanding racial justice and systemic policing reforms, these lifelong friends feel optimistic that change is coming.
