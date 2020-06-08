Air Quality Alert in effect for most of Tri-State

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -An Air Quality Alert is in place Monday for most of the Tri-State, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency.
This impacts Butler, Clermont, Hamilton and Warren counties in Ohio; Boone, Campbell and Kenton counties in Kentucky; and Dearborn County in Indiana.
Expect levels of ozone in the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” range, according to the agency.
“Active children and adults, and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion,” the alert reads.
The Air Quality Index is a tool that indicates how clean, or polluted, the air is. The U.S. EPA calculates the index based on five major air pollutants: ground-level ozone, particle pollution, carbon monoxide, sulfur dioxide, and nitrogen dioxide.
Steps to take, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency:
- Take the bus, carpool, bike or walk instead of driving
- Refuel your vehicle after 8 p.m.; do not top off when refueling and tighten the gas cap
- Do not idle your vehicle
- Combine trips or eliminate unnecessary vehicle trips
- Keep your vehicle maintained with properly-inflated tires and timely oil changes
- Avoid use of gasoline-powered lawn equipment on Air Quality Alert days
- Avoid use of oil-based paints and stains on Air Quality Alert days
- Never burn leaves or other yard trimmings
- Always burn clean, seasoned wood in outdoor fire pits, fireplaces and wood stoves
- Avoid using fire pits or fireplaces for non-essential home heating on Air Quality Alert days
