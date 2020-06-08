Cincinnati curfew to not be extended, Mayor’s Office says

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The citywide curfew has come and gone with the expectation it will not be extended.
A curfew had been in effect since the night of May 30, which was put in place by Mayor John Cranley following the first protests in Cincinnati.
The most recent curfew expired at 6 a.m. Monday, June 8.
Just a few hours after its expiration, the mayor’s Deputy Chief of Staff Holly Stutz Smith told FOX19 NOW the curfew will not be extended.
So, for the first time in more than a week, Cincinnati will not have a curfew.
