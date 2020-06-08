Cincinnati Sports Club opens adults only pool

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Sports Club has opened its eighth aquatic attraction, an adults-only pool area.
The 2,000 square foot area for those over the age of 21 features a 25-yard lounge pool, bar, and cafe, as well as a hot and cool tub.
The pool’s capacity is temporarily limited to 150 due to COVID-19 however, the space can accommodate up to 250 lounge chairs, tables, and bar seating.
This new addition is part of a plan to expand the club over the next five years.
“The new Adult Only Outdoor Pool is a continuation of the ongoing implementation of the Club’s long-term master plan, known as Club Vision 2025, as we strive to make continual improvements for our members and reinvest in our 16-acre facility. We planned for the new pool to be open in pool season 2020 and here we are, just in time for our 30th anniversary," Mary Frank, Executive Leadership Team Member for Cincinnati Sports Club said.
The adult-only outdoor pool will be operating daily from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and they are hoping to stay open past Labor Day, according to Frank.
