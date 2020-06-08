Cincinnati Sports Club opens adults only pool

“The new Adult Only Outdoor Pool is a continuation of the ongoing implementation of the Club’s long-term master plan, known as Club Vision 2025, as we strive to make continual improvements for our members and reinvest in our 16-acre facility. We planned for the new pool to be open in pool season 2020 and here we are, just in time for our 30th anniversary," Mary Frank, Executive Leadership Team Member for Cincinnati Sports Club said.