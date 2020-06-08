Current, former players pushing UC leadership to rename baseball field

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The team captain of the University of Cincinnati baseball team is calling for the school to change the name of its baseball venue, Marge Schott Stadium.
Schott was the GM, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Reds from 1984-99. Her tenure was marred by the alleged, repeated use of racial slurs.
UC baseball player and team captain Nathan Moore says the university stadium’s name honors an “open racist.”
Moore graduated in the spring but will return for his senior year of eligibility as a graduate student.
In a tweet Saturday, Moore wrote in part: “I am a leader, athlete, pitcher, and teammate but I am a black man first. My passion for leadership and justice has compelled me to address an issue that has been brought to my attention by my peers. I have learned that our baseball facility, which was named in honor of Margaret Schott, is honoring an individual who was openly racist.(...)
“As a young black man and student athlete, I simply cannot understand why our great university would not address the removal of this hurtful and offensive commemoration of racism.”
Moore credits Jordan Ramey, a former UC baseball player, for bringing the issue to his attention.
Ramey created a change.org petition to have the name changed.
In his tweet, Moore calls on university leadership to change the name.
“It’s not only in the best interest of the many students of color in Bearcat Nation,” Moore wrote, "it also represents the University’s willingness to take a stand against that which represents racism on their own campus.'
Another former UC baseball player and MLB star has Moore’s back: Kevin Youkilis.
Youkilis, a Cincinnati native and two-time World Series champion with the Boston Red Sox, tweeted in support of Moore and Ramey’s cause on Sunday.
UC Athletics Director John Cunningham released the following statement Monday:
“We appreciate the willingness of our current and former student-athletes to have tough conversations and express their feelings about the name of our baseball stadium.
"The Department of Athletics is providing the University Administration any information or context they may need to better understand this issue from the perspectives of our student-athletes.”
