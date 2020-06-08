1 dead in Dearborn County motorcycle crash

DEARBORN COUNTY, In. (FOX19) - A man is dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred in Southeast Indiana Sunday night.
Dearborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Manchester Fire and EMS crews responded to SR 48 and Louden Road around 10:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
At the scene, deputies found Gary Klopp, 52, of Dillsboro, dead from a crash.
Klopp, according to the sheriff’s office, had been driving on his 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on SR 48 when he left the road and hit a culvert.
Klopp was reportedly thrown from his motorcycle and hit a telephone pole.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.