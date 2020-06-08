Help Center established for renters in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you are behind on your rent due to the pandemic and afraid of being evicted help is on the way.
The COVID-19 pandemic has forced a lot of people out of employment.
In late May, the Associated Press reported more than 38 million people were unemployed.
With no job, there’s no income, which has caused difficulties for some people to pay their rent.
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval says both renters and landlords deserve a break.
“Fortunately, today [Monday] we are announcing some tools to keep people in their homes and make sure that landlords receive payment for tenants who own them,” says Pureval.
The first tool is a one-stop eviction Help Center set up in Room 115 of the Hamilton County Justice Center.
This center is across the hall from the courtroom where eviction cases are heard by a judge.
“If we can get landlords and tenants to work together on this, we can preserve the housing for a lot of folks who simply lost their jobs due to COVID," explains Nick DiNardo, Legal Aid Society of Cincinnati. "This is a crisis level in our community.”
This Help Center can:
- Provide legal advice to apply for emergency financial assistance.
- Assistance with landlord/tenant rental agreements.
- A new web search function to find out eviction court dates.
- Help with finding attorneys to assist landlords and tenants.
“We do have some funds available to provide rental assistance for those in need and we ask our neighbors if they need assistance with rent to call us at 421-HOPE," says Mary Reid with St. Vincent De Paul "And we are glad to be working during this challenging time to help our neighbors.”
Pureval says the county is also waiting for $5 million in federal money coming from the Cares Act.
Once it arrives, it will add to the pool of emergency funding available for renters.
