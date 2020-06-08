Homicide investigation underway in East Price Hill

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - A homicide investigation is underway in East Price Hill Monday morning.
Cincinnati police confirm a person was found fatally shot at St. Lawrence and Rapid avenues shortly before 3 a.m.
Police were called to the area for a report of an woman shot multiple times in the back, according to initial emergency communication reports.
They said they are waiting for the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office to respond.
