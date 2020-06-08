John B. Castleman statue removed from Cherokee Triangle

“Once again, Louisville Metro has shown it has no regard for the requirements of the judicial system. Although a Circuit Court decision in favor of the Metro position was released on Friday the 5th of June, Louisville Metro knows full well that my clients have continuing recourse to vacate or overturn that decision. It is our full intention to file a motion this week, within the 10-day period allowed by Kentucky Rules of Court, asking the Circuit Court to vacate its Order for the reasons contained in the attached memorandum. The Circuit Court failed to consider the major points of law contained in our original complaint and we will ask the Court to reconsider. Failing that, my clients then have a thirty-day period to file an appeal to the Kentucky Court of Appeals. Louisville Metro has no right to remove the Castleman statue until all court processes are exhausted.”