Man claiming he was robbed at gunpoint now facing charges himself

OHIO COUNTY, Ind. (FOX19) - A man claiming he was robbed of thousands of dollars is now facing charges related to the circumstances surrounding the robbery.
On the morning of March 3, Joseph Louden, 21-years-old, was leaving his home on SR 262 when he saw another man, Sean Murphey, 20-years-old, limping down his driveway, according to Dearborn-Ohio County Prosecutor Lynn Deddens.
Louden, who had $6,400 in cash on him, claims he was helping Murphey when an armed masked man approached him demanding the money.
That money Louden says was to be used in a drug deal later that day.
The masked gunman was identified as Jesse Michel, according to Deddens.
Louden says both Murphey and Michel then began punching him before taking the $6,400 and running away.
The prosecutor says Louden returned to his vehicle, grabbed a gun and gunfire from both sides began.
A 34-year-old man named Marcus Donald was reportedly located by police and arrested sometime after the shooting.
“Through the investigation, it was learned that Donald, Murphy and Michel were attempting to get the pain medication, Percocet, fronted to them from Louden, and (that) Donald would eventually pay the $6,400," Deddens wrote in a Facebook post. “When the deal fell through, Donald, Murphy and Michel then went to Louden’s house, where Michel and Murphy were going to rob Louden of his cash.”
Cell phone records retrieved by police show texts about the transaction, which support Donald’s claims, according to Deddens.
On Louden’s phone, messages discussing the sale of Percocet to other people were found.
Louden was arrested and charged with Attempted Dealing in a Narcotic Drug, with an enhancing circumstance involving a firearm, a Level 2 Felony; Attempted Possession of a Narcotic Drug over 5 Grams but Less than 10 grams, with an enhancing circumstance involving a firearm, a Level 4 Felony; Aggravated Battery, a Level 3 Felony; and Battery with a Deadly Weapon, a Level 5 Felony.
According to Deddens, Louden is being held at the Dearborn County Jail.
Donald is charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.
Michel is charged with robbery armed with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery armed with a deadly weapon.
