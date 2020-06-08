Mayor meets with protesters, discusses demands in closed-door session

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Mayor John Cranley spoke with protesters Monday one day after Downtown Cincinnati played host to one of the largest crowds in recent memory.
Protesters first issued a formal list of demands June 4 outside City Hall.
Among the group that met with Cranley in the closed-door meeting were students from Northern Kentucky University, the University of Cincinnati and Ohio State University.
They say they presented their list of demands and spoke with the mayor about racial injustices that have been prevalent in their communities.
“Police reform, more community engagement and just getting everyone on the same page,” Amna Rustom explained.
Councilpersons PG Sittenfeld and Greg Landsman believe there’s political will to work with community activists for progress on police reform, and they’ve each submitted motions containing some of the protesters’ demands.
Those demands revolve around the city’s landmark 2002 Collaborative Agreement.
The Collaborative Agreement was the cornerstone of the city’s post-2001 riot police reforms to improve relations between the police force and the Cincinnati communities it protects and serves.
The agreement required police to adopt community-oriented policing as a strategy and to make other reforms, including when to use force, how use of force is tracked and recorded and the way citizens report police wrongdoing.
Sittenfeld’s motion to council submitted last week includes further reforms, such as making it illegal for CPD to hire officers who were previously fired or who resigned while being investigated for serious misconduct and/or excessive force.
Landsman says the goal of the reforms generally is to ensure CPD keeps people safe and that there’s justice “across the board.”
“Making sure the city is strengthening our commitment with the collaborative agreement,” Sittenfeld said. “Making sure the citizen’s complaint authority — the civilian-led body that oversees accusations of police misconduct — making sure that is fully funded.”
The CCA, a result of the Collaborative Agreement, met Monday in a special session, where board members said they need $200,000 in funding to hire an executive director and employ the five full-time investigators and suffers staff needed to investigate each claim.
Public sessions over the city’s budget take place next week at City Hall: Tuesday and Thursday at 6 p.m.
Another commonly cited demand is that the city not charge protesters with curfew violations.
On Monday, Vice Mayor Smitherman and Councilperson Jan-Michele Kearney submitted a motion to that effect: “We move that the city prosecutor not pursue criminal charges against any person arrested solely for a curfew violation during the period of May 30, 2020-June 8, 2020.”
Landsman and Sittenfeld acknowledge they do not have all the answers but that working with protest leaders to shape policy changes is the next step.
“I think it’s time to dig in and do it together and stay committed for the long haul,” Landsman said.
The student protesters say they will have more meetings with Cranley in the future.
