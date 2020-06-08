Muggy Tropical air and Tropical Showers

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TUE 2PM - WED 11PM. The remnants of Cristobal will bring gusty winds, some thunderstorms and the possibility of short duration, localized flooding.
After a beautiful weekend, at least Sunday if you count the humidity drop, tropical conditions return tomorrow. Wednesday afternoon cooler, less humid air returns to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Rainfall totals will not be great and we will see a couple days of brisk winds and some a few intense, brief downpours.
Following our encounter with the remnants of Cristobal beautiful weather returns for late week and the weekend.
