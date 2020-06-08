No charges for man who drove toward protesters outside City Hall, police say

“As the driver got closer to the crowd in the roadway several members of the crowd came toward the vehicle and began hitting the hood of the vehicle. The driver became alarmed and felt nervous and determined he needed to leave the area immediately. This BMW has a gear selection dial on the center console and the driver thought he changed the gear into reverse, but quickly realized the vehicle was still in drive when he accelerated. The driver then put the gear selection dial in reverse, backed up, and quickly left the area,” his statement to police said.