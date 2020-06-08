No charges for man who drove toward protesters outside City Hall, police say

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Police Department has closed its investigation after a car appeared to drive into a group protesting outside City Hall last Wednesday.
Around 4 p.m., a car drove toward the area where about 100 people were protesting on 9th street, then sped off.
On Friday, June 5, police were able to identify the driver and spoke to him about what happened.
The driver told police he was unfamiliar with the area and was using a GPS to get home. He said he initially believed he could get around the protesters but soon realized there were too many in the road.
“As the driver got closer to the crowd in the roadway several members of the crowd came toward the vehicle and began hitting the hood of the vehicle. The driver became alarmed and felt nervous and determined he needed to leave the area immediately. This BMW has a gear selection dial on the center console and the driver thought he changed the gear into reverse, but quickly realized the vehicle was still in drive when he accelerated. The driver then put the gear selection dial in reverse, backed up, and quickly left the area,” his statement to police said.
The Cincinnati Police Department asked people who were in the area of the incident to file a report if they were injured but they say no one came forward.
