Ohio reports more new cases, deaths than Indiana on Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Days before the state is set to reopen more businesses, the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported 361 new coronavirus cases on Monday.
Ohio’s total number of cases is now 38,837, according to the ODH.
Another 27 deaths from the coronavirus were also reported by the state health department.
Ohio has now lost 2,404 people to the coronavirus, ODH’s data shows.
Here is a list of cases by county.
On Wednesday, Ohio will see a lot of entertainment operations, including the Cincinnati Zoo, reopen.
As long as businesses follow the retail, consumer, service and entertainment guidelines, Gov. Mike DeWine says these places can open Wednesday:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
Gov. DeWine will not hold a news conference Monday.
An additional 244 coronavirus cases were reported on Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
With the newest cases announced on Monday, the ISDH says the total number of coronavirus cases in Indiana stands at 37,623.
Fourteen more Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, according to the state health department.
The overall death toll in the Hoosier State is now 2,135.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 175 cases, 22 deaths, 1,495 tests
- Fayette County: 80 cases, seven deaths, 910 tests
- Franklin County: 117 cases, eight deaths, 586 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 169 tests
- Ripley County: 109 cases, six deaths, 1,127 tests
- Switzerland County: 21 cases, zero deaths, 298 tests
- Union County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 251 tests
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb will not hold a news conference Monday but will have on Wednesday.
