Ohio River Paddlefest goes virtual due to COVID-19

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Organizers of the annual Ohio River Paddlefest had to cancel it this year in light of the unknowns and safety concerns due to the coronavirus pandemic.
This would have been the 19th year for the event.
Instead, they will be hosting “Paddle for a Purpose.”
Paddlers are encouraged to get out on their favorite local waterway for a 9-mile paddle.
Participants can complete their paddle all at once or in multiple trips.
Once finished, paddlers are encouraged to share their trip on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the #PaddleForAPurpose.
They can also share it to the paddlefest website, OhioRiverPaddlefest.org.
Organizers hope people will discover new places to paddle, whether that be on a river, creek or lake. Registration is open now through June 20.
Paddlefest 2020 was supposed to take place on Saturday, August 1 and was expected to draw some 2,000 paddlers.
It’s one of the nations largest paddling celebrations.
Just like years past, all the money raised benefits Adventure Crew, which provides free outdoor recreation opportunities to teens and 24 high schools in the Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky area.
“So we have a roster of about 1000 kids that come out once a month to try something new in the outdoors and we will be challenged to reach that goal with the virtual event,” said Miriam Wise, associate director of Adventure Crew.
“So people’s participation is more than just a fun day on the water. They really are helping us reach our goal to continue to honor those services for students.”
Organizers say it’s important to take those extra safety precautions, especially if you’re checking out a new area, such as a waterway that you’ve never traveled on before.
Be sure to always wear a life vest and let people know where you are going.
“You also want to check the river conditions,” Wise said. “If there has been a lot of rain, some of the smaller creeks are going to be moving faster. There might be things in the river that you wouldn’t want to be paddling with. If businesses that operate on the river are in business, then it’s probably good conditions to paddle.”
Registration is now open and runs through August 8.
The cost to participate is $25; $10 for youth.
Participants can also opt to sign up as a “Power Paddler” to raise funds for adventure crew power paddlers to meet set goals will earn exclusive swag.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.