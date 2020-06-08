One-stop Eviction Help Center unveiled as cases resume in Hamilton County

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - As evictions resume Monday in Hamilton County for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic halted them nearly three months ago, a “one-stop” center to help keep people in their homes is being unveiled.
Hamilton County Clerk of Courts Aftab Pureval is expected to announce how the new Eviction Help Center works. He is holding a 10:30 a.m. news conference at the Hamilton County Justice Center.
“In the midst of a global pandemic and record unemployment, now is not the time to be evicting people,” Pureval said in a news release Sunday.
The Eviction Help Center is located directly across from the Hamilton County Municipal Court room that will hold eviction hearings at the justice center, according to the release. Both landlords and tenants who visit the Help Center can receive legal resources and information about emergency rental assistance.
Two agencies administering funds to those in need at the Eviction Help Center, St. Vincent de Paul and Community Action Agency, will join Pureval at his news conference, according to the release.
Last week, Hamilton County Municipal Court judges voted to resume evictions Monday after working out a way to ensure landlords followed current federal guidelines that prohibit evictions at federally-backed properties.
The decision to resume eviction proceedings also came two days after a landlord who owns an apartment building in Mt. Washington sued the court’s presiding judges and asked the Ohio Supreme Court to order the municipal court and its judges get back to work on the cases.
Some 900 to 1,200 cases are pending, according to Hamilton County Clerk of Courts last week.
