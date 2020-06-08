Protesters sue City of Cincinnati claiming curfew violated their rights

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A pair of protesters have filed a lawsuit against the City of Cincinnati claiming the curfew orders implemented by Mayor John Cranley violated their First and Fourteenth Amendments rights and the City Charter.
Court documents claim Mayor Cranley’s curfew was enforced against those protesting police brutality and racism which restricted their freedom of speech, thus violating First Amendment rights.
The plaintiffs, Alexandra Graff of Cincinnati and Cassandra Sallee of Hamilton County, accuse the city of “unconstitutionally censoring, criminalizing, and punishing the free expression of protestors in the wake of the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Ahmaud Arbery.”
Fearing they would be arrested for violating the curfew, Graff and Sallee claim they could not express their voices during planned protests.
Since the mayor first declared a curfew on May 30, the lawsuit says, “hundreds of people have been arrested for exercising their right to free speech in public spaces in and near downtown Cincinnati.”
More than 300 were arrested that weekend, mostly for curfew violations.
Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters claimed police are within their rights to make those arrests.
“I understand that people are frustrated and want change," Deters explained. "Peaceful protests are heard loud and clear and the message should not be diluted or overshadowed by the few who want to cause damage and harm.”
Under the curfew order, government officials, people experiencing homelessness, and members of the news media deemed essential workers could be out in public past 9 p.m.
According to the lawsuit, the mayor’s order did not define who is considered an essential worker, but state law does.
“While the curfew order does not define the term ‘essential worker,’ state law defines the term ‘essential business,’ which presumably employs essential workers. Essential businesses include First Amendment-protected free speech activities,” the lawsuit reads.
It also alleges Graff and Salle’s Fourteenth Amendment rights were violated when Mayor Cranley put a citywide curfew into effect.
The plaintiffs claim the government selectively enforced laws against certain groups.
“The City of Cincinnati has selectively enforced the Mayor’s curfew order against individuals exercising their right of free speech as part of ongoing protests,” the lawsuit states. “Upon information and belief, only those individuals who were engaged in protests in and near the downtown area have been arrested and charged with curfew violations while violations in other parts of the city and by persons other than protesters have gone unpunished.”
Per the lawsuit, the mayor also violated the Ohio Open Meetings Act when he put the curfew in place.
Court documents claim Mayor Cranley issued this order without a public meeting and acted as a public body.
“The mayor’s curfew order was enacted outside of a public meeting,” the lawsuit states. “No public notice was provided prior to its issuance about the details of the order and its contents, and no public hearing was held prior to the mayor signing it into law.”
The suit also says the mayor did not consult with city council before issuing the curfew order and it is “not a valid exercise of mayoral power” under the City Charter.
While the City Administrative Code does authorize the mayor to issue emergency curfew orders that are “advisable in the interest of the public peace, health, safety, or welfare,” the lawsuit states that the curfew didn’t meet the standard and was therefore illegal.
According to the court documents, the plaintiffs seek nominal monetary damages for violations of their civil rights and pay for attorney fees and costs.
We have reached out to the city for comment and will update this story when we hear back.
