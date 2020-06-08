‘Rare’ coyote sighting near downtown prompts CPD response

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - It’s not often Cincinnati police find themselves face-to-face with a coyote, but that’s what happened in Camp Washington recently.
Officers responded to a call about a coyote on West McMicken Avenue going after the caller’s young daughter.
Body camera footage just released to FOX19 NOW shows officers scout the tree line before finding the animal.
“To have them downtown is fairly rare, and then for our officers to have to put the animal down because it was being aggressive toward the residents is also very rare,” CPD Lt. Steve Saunders said.
The officers did have to put the animal down for the safety of the residents.
Police at the scene suspected it may have become more curious about the building and residents because of the smell of food on the cookware.
