Seven Cincinnati pools open Monday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Recreation Commission (CRC) is opening seven of its public pools Monday.
Expect to see coronavirus precautions and restrictions. City recreation officials say they have implemented procedures to ensure they are complying with the Ohio Department of Health’s guidelines including an enhanced cleaning and sanitation schedule.
“Even though this summer doesn’t look or feel quite the same as other summers, we are pleased to be able to offer our citizens some relief from the heat and a place where families can have some fun together,” CRC Director Daniel Betts said.
CRC pools opening:
- Dempsey (Price Hill), Evanston, Pleasant Ridge, Hirsch, McKie, Oakley, and Dunham will open on Monday, June 8. Pool hours will be noon - 7:00 p.m., Monday – Friday.
- Dempsey, Evanston, and Hirsch are open Saturdays (not Sundays) 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m.
- Dunham, Oakley, Pleasant Ridge, and McKie are open both Saturdays and Sundays 11:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m
- After evaluation, more pools may open at a later date.
Make reservations at www.cincyrec.org.
