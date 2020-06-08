‘Short-term I-75/74 full closures’ early Tuesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - If you travel on Interstate 75 near I-74 or I-74 overnight, you might want to find an alternate route early Tuesday.
As part of the I-75/74 “major reconstruction project,” there will be “short-term full closures" on both highways within the work zones between midnight and 5 a.m., according to the Ohio Department of Transportation.
The ramp from southbound I-75 to Hopple Street also will shut down between 10 p.m. Monday and 5 a.m. Tuesday.
To help ensure the safety of the construction workers and drivers, state officials are asking drivers to remain alert, reduce their speed and watch for stopped traffic while passing through the work zone.
If you want to detour around, take southbound Interstate 71, eastbound I-275 to southbound I-71, eastbound Norwood Lateral to southbound I-71 or the Cross County Ronald Reagan Highway east to southbound I-71 or west to I westbound I-275.
You also can take westbound I-275 into Kentucky and rejoin southbound I-75 there.
