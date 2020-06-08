SPCA Cincinnati is waiving adoption fees the week

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Swiffer and North Shore Animal League America will be waiving adoption fees for the next week on behalf of the SPCA Cincinnati.
“Swiffer’s Adoptions Sweeps Event” will only apply to the first 50 animals adopted from the start of the promotion.
The event will run from Monday, June 8 to Sunday, June 14.
The SPCA is open by appointment only and they are encouraging those who are interested in participating to complete an online adoption application as soon as possible at spcacincinnati.org to secure a spot for a free adoption.
They say that this event is coming at an important time for them in the midst of COVID-19 and they say they are, “working diligently & innovatively to save more lives.”
The shelter says that the adoption will be as easy as, the application gets approved, the family will then have a meet and greet with the animal, if there is a match the family will be able to leave with their new pet.
The adopting family will be required to pay any dog licensing fees associated with the pet, according to SPCA Cincinnati.
