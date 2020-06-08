Tri-State man indicted on sex trafficking charges

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A Tri-State man was indicted by a grand jury Monday for an alleged sex trafficking operation.
David Barron is charged with 29 counts related to the trafficking, assault and prostitution of two women in Warren County.
According to court documents, over two months Barron advertised two women online for prostitution.
He allegedly compelled the women to engage in prostitution through isolation, threats, beatings and providing them drugs.
Barron also forced the women to have sex with him three times, the court documents allege.
Barron currently faces six counts of commercial sex trafficking, six counts of compelling prostitution, six counts of promoting prostitution, three counts of rape, one count of abduction, one count of aggravated drug possession, one count of receiving stolen property, one count of aggravated menacing, one count of intimidation, one count of felonious assault and one count of corrupting another with drugs.
Barron is at the Warren County Jail on a $400,000 bond.
