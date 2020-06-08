Tri-State officer charged with asking underage teen for nudes

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (FOX19) - A former Tri-State police officer is facing criminal charges after allegedly asking a 16-year-old girl for nude photos.
Raymond Seng, 38, of New Richmond, had been communicating with the girl through Facebook Messenger for three months, according to court documents.
He was arrested May 28.
Seng worked as an officer for the Felicity Police Department for four years before joining the Georgetown Police Department.
According to court documents, Seng first made contact with the teen on March 25.
The communications was sexual in nature, the documents show, and Seng asked the teen to send nude pictures of herself.
He reportedly asked the teen for nude pictures again on May 27 and was arrested the next day.
Seng is currently out of the Clermont County Jail on bond.
He has since been fired from the Georgetown Police Department and is facing felony charges.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.