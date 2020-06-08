What’s reopening this week in Ohio, Kentucky

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Zoos, cinemas, museums, and playgrounds are among many recreational and entertainment facilities that can reopen in Ohio this week, with virus precautions and restrictions.
Entertainment venues listed below may open beginning Wednesday, June 10 if they follow Retail, Consumer, Service & Entertainment Guidelines and other applicable additional guidance, Gov. Mike DeWine has said.
They are:
- Aquariums
- Art galleries
- Country clubs
- Ice skating rinks
- Indoor family entertainment centers
- Indoor sports facilities
- Laser tag facilities
- Movie theaters (indoor)
- Museums
- Playgrounds (outdoor)
- Public recreation centers
- Roller skating rinks
- Social clubs
- Trampoline parks
- Zoos
These facilities will have several virus precautions in place including social distancing and requirements for facial coverings.
Ohio’s casinos, amusement parks and water parks can reopen Friday, June 19, the governor announced on Friday.
In Kentucky, aquariums, distilleries, libraries, limited outdoor attractions and museums can reopen Monday, June 8.
Other reopenings in Kentucky:
- Thursday, June 11: State park campgrounds and the Kentucky Horse Park can reopen
- Monday, June 15: Some child care and low touch youth sports
- Monday, June 29: Bars, social gatherings up to 50 people and more youth sports
