BMV to resume driver’s tests on Friday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced that driver examination station skills testing will resume on Friday, June 12.
Only six locations will open and the only one in our area is in Hamilton County.
- 8210 County Rd. 140, Suite C, Findlay, Ohio 45840 (Hancock County)
- 22133 Rockside Road, Bedford, Ohio 44146 (Cuyahoga County)
- 990 Morse Road, Suite B, Columbus, Ohio 43229 (Franklin County)
- 873 East Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 (Licking County)
- 502 McCarty Lane, Suite 3, Jackson, Ohio 45640 (Jackson County)
- 10940 Hamilton Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45231 (Hamilton County)
Testing will now allow the driver examiner to score the prospective licensee from outside the car.
All remaining driver examination station skills testing will resume on June 16 by appointment.
Appointments can be made online.
According to the BMV, they will reach out to individuals who had a test canceled due to COVID-19 to provide an opportunity for priority-based scheduling.
The BMV is reminding residents if your license, identification card, vehicle registration, or temporary permit expired on or after the state of emergency’s effective date of March 9, 2020, its expiration date has been automatically extended and will remain valid until 90 days after the state of emergency ends, or December 1, 2020, whichever date comes first.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.