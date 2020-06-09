Cincinnati peaceful protesters might get curfew violation charges dropped

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati’s peaceful protesters who were only charged with violating the city’s curfew and not other, more serious charges might be able to get those dismissed or expunged from their record.
Cincinnati City Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee recommended a motion Tuesday that has several alternatives to prosecution. Whether to drop the charges is ultimately up to the city solicitor’s office.
The motion is co-sponsored by Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Council Member Jan-Michele Kearney.
Both have told FOX19 NOW dropping the charges for the peaceful protesters only would help the city take a big step forward toward reconciliation and telling the protesters they have been heard.
“We have to come together. We have to work together,” Kearney said. “Let’s take a chance on these young people. They are advocating peace.”
The possible alternatives as it stands now include:
- In exchange for a guilty plea, the charges against a protester would be dropped to disorderly conduct, a minor misdemeanor. Legal fees would be waived, and the city would not stop an immediate expungement.
- The charges against a protestor would be dismissed if they sign a waiver they won’t sue the city in the future over the curfew.
- A “reconciliation program” with meetings between protesters and city and police employees
- A protester enters a diversion program. If they attend a certain amount of time without further arrests, the charges are dropped
If passed, the measure will go onto the full council for a vote at their weekly meeting Wednesday.
A pair of protesters already have filed a lawsuit claiming the curfew orders, which were implemented by Mayor John Cranley, violated their First and Fourteenth Amendments rights and the City Charter.
Hundreds were arrested, including 513 alone for violating the curfew, on the misdemeanor charge of misconduct at an emergency,Police Chief Eliot Isaac told the committee.
Most were white males: 61% male, 39% female, 57% white, 40% African American, and 3% other, the chief reported.
While most of the protests were peaceful, Cincinnati imposed a curfew after the first night of protests on Friday, May 29 ended with several businesses vandalized, mostly in Over-the-Rhine, with windows smashed and some were looted, police have said.
The American flag was stolen outside the Hamilton County Justice Center, which also was damaged, sheriff’s officials have said. Two windows were broken, and two doors were damaged, they said Tuesday.
The second night of the protests saw more vandalism, looting and could have resulted in a serious or fatal injury to a Cincinnati police officer, the chief said Tuesday.
Late Saturday, May 30 into Sunday, May 31, more vandalism broke out in Clifton Heights, and a Cincinnati police officer was intentionally shot at as he and other officers dispersed a large disorderly crowd at McMillan Street and Ohio Avenue, the chief has said.
The bullet struck the officer’s riot shield and ballistic helmet and he was not hurt, according to the chief. It’s not clear who shot at the officer or why he was targeted. An investigation continues.
The curfew wound up lasting more than a week. Police have made just one arrest since Thursday related to the demonstrations, and it was not for a curfew violation, according to Isaac.
Smitherman said he can relate to the peaceful protesters and doesn’t want them to have criminal records now for exercising their Constitutional rights to protest.
He recalled being arrested in 2010 when he was president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
Smitherman said he was arrested protesting Cincinnati Public Schools’ plans to spend a $1 billion building new schools across the city because they NAACP felt it left out African-American families and contractors.
“I know what it feels like. I was there," Smitherman said. “I had three lawyers and it was very expensive.”
Some who were arrested are accused of violent crimes as well, but Smitherman and Kearney say the proposal is not about them.
“As I continue to talk to older African-Americans in Cincinnati, our civil rights work had nothing to do with throwing rocks at police officers, looting stores, setting things on fire and engaging in violence in general. That is not the civil rights movement for African-Americans. That was never our path and is not our path today. We reject it. We are peaceful. That’s 99.9 percent of African-Americans feel that way," he said Tuesday.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.