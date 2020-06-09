Cincinnati police chief to update council about protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Cincinnati Police Chief Eliot Isaac is scheduled to provide an update to City Council Tuesday about the recent protests here over George Floyd’s death.
Cincinnati imposed a curfew after the first night of protests on Friday, May 29 ended with several businesses vandalized, mostly in Over-the-Rhine, with windows smashed and some were looted, police have said. The American flag also was stolen outside the Hamilton County Justice Center, where windows also were broken.
The following night, Saturday, May 30 into Sunday, May 31, more vandalism broke out in Clifton Heights, and a Cincinnati police officer was intentionally shot at as he and other officers dispersed a large disorderly crowd at McMillan Street and Ohio Avenue.
The bullet struck the officer’s riot shield and ballistic helmet and he was not hurt, according to the chief. It’s not clear who shot at the officer or why he was targeted.
The curfew wound up lasting a total of 10 nights and ended Monday night.
So far, city and police officials have said more than 300 people were arrested and the protests overall were mostly peaceful but there were points where they turned violent and destructive by a small minority.
We are expecting updated arrest figures from the chief Tuesday.
His briefing is first on the agenda of Council’s Law & Public Safety Committee 9 a.m. meeting at Cincinnati City Hall.
The committee also is expected to discuss a motion from Cincinnati Vice Mayor Christopher Smitherman and Council Member Jan-Michele Kearney to drop all curfew violation charges against protesters.
“We move that the city prosecutor not pursue criminal charges against any person arrested solely for a curfew violation during the period of May 30, 2020-June 8, 2020," their motion reads.
Both have told FOX19 NOW this would help the city take a big step forward toward reconciliation and telling the protesters they have been heard.
Ultimately, it will be up to the city solicitor if the charges are dropped, city officials tell us.
Smitherman said Tuesday morning he can relate to the peaceful protesters and doesn’t want them to have criminal records now for exercising their Constitutional rights to protest.
He recalled being arrested in 2010 when he was president of the local chapter of the NAACP.
Smitherman said he was arrested protesting Cincinnati Public Schools’ plans to spend a $1 billion building new schools across the city because they NAACP felt it left out African-American families and contractors.
“I know what it feels like. I was there," Smitherman said. “I had three lawyers and it was very expensive.”
Some who were arrested are accused of violent crimes as well, but Smitherman maintains the proposal is not about them.
“As I continue to talk to older African-Americans in Cincinnati, our civil rights work had nothing to do with throwing rocks at police officers, looting stores, setting things on fire and engaging in violence in general. That is not the civil rights movement for African-Americans. That was never our path and is not our path today. We reject it. We are peaceful. That’s 99.9 percent of African-Americans feel that way," he said Tuesday.
Meanwhile, protests over Floyd’s death have not stopped, and protesters are calling for police reforms and change.
On Sunday, several police officers including the police chief, and firefighters walked with protesters as part of a peaceful worship march called Meet Me in My Village.
Chief Isaac told protesters the department stands with them and knows of the ongoing injustices.
“Your police department stands with you," Chief Isaac said. "We know the injustices that are taking place. We want to stand with you and be a part of the change.”
Also Sunday, thousands of protesters packed Fountain Square before making their way to the sidewalk in front of the Hamilton County Courthouse for what turned out to be a peaceful protests. Police said there were no arrests.
But now, the city has been sued over the curfew.
A pair of protesters filed a lawsuit claiming the curfew orders implemented by Mayor John Cranley violated their First and Fourteenth Amendments rights and the City Charter.
