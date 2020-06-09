Cincinnati Zoo opens Wednesday to the public for the first time in three months

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Gardens will reopen to the public Wednesday for the first time since its shutdown on March 15 due to COVID-19.
The zoo says only members with reservations will be allowed at first, with entry times will be spaced 30 minutes apart.
The first group is scheduled to enter at 9 a.m., the last a 4 p.m., and the zoo will close at 5 p.m. seven days a week.
“It’s clear that people are ready to come back to the Zoo,” Cincinnati Zoo director Thane Maynard said. “In fact, all of the available entry times for the first week that we’re open were snatched up by members within hours of making our reopening announcement! Don’t worry, there are more reserved spots available through the end of June.”
Starting June 17, the zoo will be open to general admission ticket holders with reservations.
Reservations and ticket sales cannot be made in person and purchasing a membership does not guarantee a same-day visit.
The zoo has announced they will be implementing new safety policies like touchless entry, increased sanitation, hand sanitizer stations, reducing the capacity of the zoo to less than 50 percent, and generally promote social distancing.
Face coverings will also be required for zoo employees and are recommended for visitors.
“We will learn together as we go and will modify protocols based on observations, visitor feedback, and recommendations from state and local officials,” Maynard said. “For now, we feel very comfortable with welcoming a limited number of visitors to enjoy the gardens and outdoor animal habitats. We hope to open indoor spaces and rides later this summer.”
Grab and go food will be available and there will be line markers to help people stay socially distanced, the zoo said.
Click here to get tickets and reservations, as well as all information about the zoo’s reopening policies.
