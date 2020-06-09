Coronavirus cases in Indiana surpass 38k total

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (FOX19) - Tuesday’s updated data from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) shows the state has surpassed 38,000 total coronavirus cases.
430 new cases were reported by the ISDH on Tuesday.
According to the state health department, Indiana’s total number of coronavirus cases is now 38,033.
Indiana also reported 23 more deaths from the virus on Tuesday.
To date, 2,158 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus, the ISDH’s data shows.
With 5,887 more tests reported Tuesday, Indiana has conducted a total of 315,390 coronavirus tests.
Here is a county-by-county breakdown of coronavirus cases, deaths and tests in the FOX19 NOW viewing area:
- Dearborn County: 175 cases, 22 deaths, 1,534 tests
- Fayette County: 80 cases, seven deaths, 936 tests
- Franklin County: 118 cases, eight deaths, 603 tests
- Ohio County: 13 cases, zero deaths, 173 tests
- Ripley County: 110 cases, six deaths, 1,156 tests
- Switzerland County: 21 cases, zero deaths, 305 tests
- Union County: 12 cases, zero deaths, 259 tests
Gov. Eric Holcomb will not hold a news conference on Tuesday, but he is expected to give an update on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
