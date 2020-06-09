Daughter of man murdered in North College Hill pleads for justice

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) - As North College Hill police continue to investigate the murder of a 33-year-old man, the victim’s daughter is pleading for answers — and for justice.
Police say someone went into Jamin Posey’s home on Clovernook Avenue and shot him to death on June 1.
His daughter, Alasia Posey, could not believe it.
“I woke up and found out my dad had died, and it was really hard," Alasia said.
Those who knew Posey describe him as outgoing. Alasia says her dad had a good heart. She says her last memory of him will be the two of them going shopping together.
“He took me to the mall. He actually bought me these shoes," Alasia said. "This is my necklace for him. His ashes are going to be put into this, and I’m gonna have it with me forever.”
Over the years, Posey had some run-ins with the law. Police say he was on house arrest during the time of his murder.
In Alasia’s eyes, her dad never did anything that deserved a brutal death.
“I don’t understand how someone could do this, 'cause he never did anything wrong to anyone that would cause them to kill him," Alasia said.
Police released photos they say show a truck and a person of interest in the case. Alasia is hoping the right person will see them and do the right thing by coming forward.
While she waits for justice, Alasia says she is surrounded by supporters. Her front porch is currently covered in flowers, all given to her to honor her father.
“He was always a call away. If I called him, he would be here, but I guess I can’t really call him anymore,” Alasia said. "Someone took my father from me, and I do need justice for that.“
Anyone with information is asked to call North College Hill PD at (513) 521-7171.
