1 dead in Liberty Twp shooting, search on for person of interest

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (FOX19) - A man in his 20s is dead in a shooting in Liberty Township, and now the search is on for a person of interest, according to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.
The man’s body was found in the 6600 block of Spruce Creek Drive, sheriff’s officials said in a news release.
Chief Deputy Tony Dwyer confirmed the man was fatally shot and his death is being investigated as a homicide.
Dwyer said the man was found after someone called 911 about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday when they thought heard shots and saw something in the road.
Two persons of interest were wanted and were spotted in a car in West Chester. Sheriff’s officials know where one is and are searching for the other, Dwyer said.
He declined to elaborate as they continue to investigate.
West Chester officials said on social media earlier Tuesday morning they were assisting the search for one of the persons of interest, and the sheriff’s office helicopter and drone was in the area of U.S. 42 and Cox Road.
That search by air is now over, FOX19 NOW has confirmed.
