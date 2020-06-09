Fairfield announces reopening plans for parks, playgrounds and shelters

FAIRFIELD, Ohio (FOX19) - The City of Fairfield will reopen its outdoor entertainment venues June 10, according to the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
The reopening plan includes playgrounds, outdoor bathrooms, shelters and the Furfield Dog Park, according to a release of the City of Fairfield issued Tuesday afternoon.
“We will continue to do everything in our power to make each individual feel safe and comfortable while visiting our parks, programs and facilities, especially now as we adjust to our new normal," Parks and Recreation Director Tiphanie Howard said.
Visitors should expect to see COVID-19 signage posted at each venue to remind them of CDC guidelines on capacity limits and social distancing. Visitors are encouraged to stay home if they are not feeling well.
“As we come back together as a community, it will be vital for our visitors to understand that we can all do our share by being 6 feet aware,” Howard said.
The City of Fairfield announced in early May its public pool will be closed through the summer.
The city’s annual Red, White & KaBOOM fireworks are still on and will take place at 10 p.m. on July 3. But parks will close at dusk and there will be no organized activities on city property.
