Family of Northside shooting victim holds vigil, mourns his death

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A family who moved to Cincinnati hoping to escape Chicago’s gun violence is now mourning the loss of a loved one.
Tuesday night the family of Basil Blackman held a vigil for the 30-year-old man who was shot and killed in Northside on Saturday.
“None of us expected this to happen," Blackman’s sister, Tequila Smith said.
Blackman was shot in the 1300 block of Boyd Street early Saturday around 1:40 a.m.
Fire department crews took Blackman to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he later died, according to police.
CPD said Saturday they did not have a suspect in the case.
“My brother was loving,” Smith said. “He was a people-person.”
Smith adds she still doesn’t understand what happened to her brother.
“Turn yourself in,” she pleaded of his killer. “I want to know why you did it? What was the reason?"
Peggy Harris attended the vigil. She says she lost her son to gun violence more than a decade ago.
“It doesn’t get easier,” she said. “It’s heart-wrenching to see family and friends come out for something like this. It doesn’t get easier.”
Blackman’s family says he worked for the City of Cincinnati, having moved to the city three years prior to from Chicago.
“I could’ve stayed back in Chicago if I really wanted to go through this,” Smith said. “We were getting away from this.”
Blackman’s co-workers were asked to wear black to honor him today.
His death represents Cincinnati’s 39th homicide of 2020.
“They took a big part of us,” Smith said. “He was trying to get his real-estate business going. He loved his job. He was enjoying life.”
If you have any information about the shooting of Basil Blackman, you’re urged to contact CPD’s Homicide Unit at 513.352.3542.
