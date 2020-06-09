First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday & Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TUE 3PM - WED 11PM. The remnants of Cristobal will bring gusty winds, some thunderstorms and the possibility of short duration, localized flooding.
The hottest day of the year will set up on Tuesday afternoon with highs of 90 degrees, but it will feel like 95 degrees. This heat and humidity will fuel storm chances this evening, then by late Wednesday afternoon cooler, less humid air returns to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Out ahead of that air will be round two of storms and this could bring widespread WIND DAMAGE Wednesday late day and evening near dinner time.
Rainfall totals will not be great and we will see a couple days of brisk winds and some a few intense, brief downpours.
Following our encounter with the remnants of Cristobal beautiful weather returns for late week and the weekend.
Temperatures approaching the weekend will be in the upper 70s with low humidity and dry skies.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.