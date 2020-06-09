First Alert Weather Day: Tuesday & Wednesday

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS TUE 2PM - WED 11PM. The remnants of Cristobal will bring gusty winds, some thunderstorms and the possibility of short duration, localized flooding.
Look for a dry and muggy start to your Tuesday as temperatures will reach the upper 80s before our storm risk increases Tuesday afternoon and evening. Then by late Wednesday afternoon cooler, less humid air returns to the FOX19 NOW viewing area.
Rainfall totals will not be great and we will see a couple days of brisk winds and some a few intense, brief downpours.
Following our encounter with the remnants of Cristobal beautiful weather returns for late week and the weekend.
Temperatures approaching the weekend will be in the upper 70s with low humidity and dry skies.
