Kings Island, Cedar Point announce opening dates

MASON, Ohio (FOX19) - Kings Island and Cedar Point announced Tuesday they will open for the season in July.
Kings Island will open first to those with season passes on Thursday, July 2 through Saturday, July 11. There will be limited capacity and hours.
Everyone, including season pass holders and those with tickets, will be admitted starting Sunday, July 12.
Cedar Point season pass holders can enter the park Thursday, July 9 with daily ticket holders allowed to enter Sunday, July 12.
Kings Island is debuting a new roller coaster this season, Orion. It’s one of only seven giga coasters in the world, a class of roller coasters having a height or drop of 300-399 feet.
“We are ready to welcome our guests back to Kings Island for some long-overdue fun,” said the park’s general manager, Mike Koontz,
“The safety of our guests and associates has always been and will always be our top priority. The park’s new health and safety protocols align with CDC recommendations, and have been shaped by information from company and industry health and safety experts, along with our state and local government officials.”
New protocols will be in place at Kings Island to create a safe and clean environment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
They include:
- A new online reservation system; each guest is required to have a reservation prior to their visit to enable capacity management
- A requirement to complete a pre-visit health screening declaration 24 hours prior to admission’
- A touchless temperature screening prior to entering the facility for both guests and associates
- Requirements for all guests, associates and vendors to wear masks as directed by the protocols
- Social distancing markers throughout the park, including ride queue lines;
- Limited guest/associate contact;
- Enhanced cleaning procedures, including additional deep cleaning and sanitization of restrooms, dining facilities and other busy areas;
- Additional hand sanitization stations; and
- Capacity management throughout the park.
A list of protocols at Cedar Point is published on their website.
Kings Island officials say they will be sending emails to passholders, inviting them to begin making reservations.
Only passholders will be able to make reservations for at least the first week, they warn.
Daily ticket reservations will open within the next two weeks.
An opening date for Kings Island’s 33-acre water park, Soak City, is to be determined, they said.
All guests are asked to download Kings Island’s free mobile app to make a reservation and facilitate their park visit.
Kings Island has extended 2020 season passes through 2021.
Employment opportunities also are currently available throughout the park, and a virtual hiring process has been deployed so applicants can apply and interview remotely.
Openings can be found at www.visitkingsisland.com/jobs.
Like other amusement parks and most water parks throughout Ohio, Kings Island off Interstate 71 in Warren County has been shut down all season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Last week, Kings Island sued Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton and the Warren County Health District. The following morning, Cedar Fair - which owns Kings Island and Cedar Point in Sandusky -joined the lawsuit.
The lawsuit names Acton in her official capacity and asks a judge to order the immediate reopening of amusement parks and water parks and to prevent Acton from closing them again in the future.
At the time the lawsuits were filed, Acton’s latest health order required them to remain closed through July 1.
Less than 24 hours after they were filed, Gov. Mike DeWine announced amusement parks and water parks could reopen June 19.
On Monday, Warren County Judge Donald Oda denied a temporary restraining order in Kings Island and Cedar Fair’s lawsuit, but set a June 17 evidentiary hearing in the rest of the lawsuit.
A similar lawsuit filed last week against Acton, by Kalahari Resorts & Conventions in Sandusky, had its first evidentiary hearing Monday.
Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Roger Binette is expected to issue a ruling Tuesday or Wednesday if Kalahari will receive a temporary restraining order and be permitted to immediately reopen.
Kalahari’s indoor portion of its water park shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic began, according to its Facebook page.
