Lung Force Run/Walk goes virtual to raise money, awareness for respiratory diseases

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Now more than ever the American Lung Association is relying on donations to put money into research and awareness so that respiratory diseases like COVID-19 can be treated or prevented.
A virtual fundraiser is happening in June and you can get involved while also helping fight lung disease.
These fundraisers help people like Diana Murphy who suffers from COPD and Emphysema.
Because she is considered high risk, Murphy has been staying home to limit her risk of exposure during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Regular activities that normal people can do, I get very winded,” Murphy said. “It is a mild form at this point but knowing that it’s going to progress and get worse, it’s a very scary thought.”
Murphy just completed ALA’s Lung Force Run/Walk event virtually.
This would have been the fifth year for the ALA’s event here in Cincinnati.
Organizers and participants were disappointed when they learned the event would not be able to happen in person this year because of the coronavirus.
“It is more important than ever that people are helping us and supporting us,” American Lung Association Executive Director Laura Metzler said. “Because of COVID-19 and our commitment to that $25 million over three years.”
They need your help to raise that money through events like the Lung Force Run/Walk.
Metzler completed her own virtual run and was greeted by her children in her driveway. She posted a video and picture on Facebook and in one day, she raised $400!
Murphy says seeing all of this money raised is encouraging.
“The more people that are aware and the more research that is available hopefully they’ll be some sort of a cure for lung disease and COPD to where it’s not a life sentence,” Murphy said.
Anyone can register through the end of June and help fight lung disease and lung cancer.
So far there are 100 participants and they have raised $20,000 but they need your help to achieve their goal of $51,000 this year.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.