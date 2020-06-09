Man arrested after shooting gun, threatening people outside Reading BMV, police say

READING, Ohio (FOX19) - A man accused of shooting a gun while threatening people outside of the Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) on Reading Road is facing several charges, including kidnapping.
The Reading Police Department was called to the BMV around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday where people reported an armed man was making threats.
According to witnesses, Andrew Heard, 63-years-old, walked up to people waiting outside the BMV and pulled out a gun.
Heard aimed the gun at several people and told one person to get on their knees while he questioned them about their religious beliefs, witnesses told police.
Witnesses say Heard shot the gun into the air while that person was kneeling on the ground.
Once officers got to the scene, they say Heard complied with police and he was taken into custody.
Heard was arrested for kidnapping, felonious assault, discharging a firearm near prohibited premises, inducing panic, and carrying a concealed weapon.
The Reading Police Department says he was taken to the Hamilton County Justice Center.
