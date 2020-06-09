Man charged with looting $60K at Saks during unrest

CINCINNATI, Ohio (FOX19) Cincinnati police have made an arrest in connection with looting Downtown when protests over George Floyd’s death turned violent and destructive in the early morning hours of Saturday, May 30.
Justin Crum, 35, was seen by Saks Fifth Avenue security on video camera breaking a window and, with 6-8 others, stealing $60,000 in merchandise from inside the store while it was closed “during unrest in downtown Cincinnati,” court records state.
Crumm is charged with two felony counts of breaking and entering and one count of falsification.
He is held at the Hamilton County jail in lieu of $20,000.
Crum’s home address listed on his court paperwork is the former Drop Inn homeless shelter, now called The David and Rebecca Barron Center for Men. It’s located on Gest Street in Queensgate.
The case goes to a grand jury for possible indictment July 30.
While most protests over George Floyd’s death were peaceful, there was a significant number who vandalized businesses, looted and threw rocks and other projectiles at police and cruisers, Police Chief Eliot Isaac told City Council’s Law & Public Safety Tuesday.
Late Friday, May 29 and early Saturday, May 30, windows were broken at several businesses in Over-the-Rhine and Saks Downtown.
