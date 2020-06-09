March held for man killed in 2015 officer-involved shooting

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A vigil and march were held in Northside Tuesday night to commemorate the life and death of Quandavier Hicks.
Hicks died from an officer-involved shooting five-years ago.
Hicks’s mother, Erica Woods, says her son only lived in Northside for three months, but in that time he made a “lasting impression” on the community.
That community turned out Tuesday at Hoffner Park to march and remember the man who was just 23-years-old when he died.
The incident took place June 9, 2015, when officers responded to a Northside home following a 911 call in which the caller reported Hicks had threatened her and that he had a history of firearm use.
Then-Police Chief Jeffrey Blackwell said Officer Justin Moore unsuccessfully attempted to grab a rifle muzzle before his partner, Officer Doris Scott, fired a single shot that hit Hicks in the torso.
Hicks reportedly died at the scene.
Woods says the officers entered without a warrant and did not announce their presence.
“It’s hard,” Hick’s grandmother, Ruby Hicks said. “It’s hard because he didn’t do nothing.”
The officers at the scene say Hicks was pointing the gun directly at them.
A lawyer hired by the family in a wrongful death suit against the city and the officers argued otherwise in court.
“You could have hit him in the ankle,” Woods said. “You would have had a prisoner. I still would have a child. Quandavier would be here today. He would be here today. That night you became the judge, jury and executioner over my son’s life.”
The family appealed after a lower court judge ruled the city and the officers were immune from litigation.
In May, the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth District reversed that ruling and remanded the case back to the lower court.
