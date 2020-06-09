Masks, temperature checks required for guests when Newport Aquarium opens

NEWPORT, Ky. (FOX19) - When guests return to the Newport Aquarium in June, they will be required to wear masks while visiting, the aquarium announced on Tuesday.
Throughout the closure, officials with the aquarium say they have been working on reopening plans once they got the signal to return to business.
Now that they have the go-ahead from state and health officials, the Newport Aquarium says they will reopen on June 22 to annual pass holders.
A few days later on June 25, the aquarium will open to all guests.
“Our team has been taking great care of the animals but we’re so excited to get them back their people-watching time,” said Newport Aquarium Executive Director Eric Rose. “We’ve spent months thoughtfully preparing to reopen, and although the experience will be different, we’re confident these changes will help with the safety of our employees and guests and still get them what they love most about a visit to the aquarium.”
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, there will be a few protocols the Newport Aquarium will implement.
Once they do reopen, the aquarium says they will operate on a daily capacity to allow for proper social distancing.
This means pass holders and general admission guests will have to reserve their visit date and time to the aquarium.
Along with wearing a mask, the aquarium will require employees and guests to have a touchless temperature screening before entering the facility.
Children under the age of three are the only ones who will not be required to wear a mask, aquarium officials say.
