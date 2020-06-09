Massachusetts man arrested in NKY for sexually abusing a minor

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (FOX19) - Erlanger police arrested a man Tuesday for sexually abusing a minor, according to a department release.
James Hennessey, 48, of Massachusetts, is charged with sexual abuse, promoting sexual performance of a minor and prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor.
Erlanger police officers executed a search warrant at the Hennessey’s Erlanger home on June 9 after receiving a complaint concerning the sexual abuse of a minor, the department says.
Based on their findings, the Erlanger Police Department arrested Hennessey the same day.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact EPD Det. Kyle Thornberry at 859.727.2920.
