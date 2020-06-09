Police identify man shot to death in East Price Hill

Cincinnati police identify homicide victim who was shot in East Price Hill early Monday. (Source: FOX19 NOW)
June 9, 2020 at 4:46 PM EDT - Updated June 9 at 4:46 PM

EAST PRICE HILL (FOX19) - Cincinnati police have identified a man who was shot and killed in East Price Hill Monday morning.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of St. Lawrence Avenue around 1:40 a.m. to investigate a Shot Spotter alert.

They found a man who had been shot several times.

Police say Janvier Kigeri, 21, died at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing and officers say they have nothing to release about a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department Homicide Unit at (513) 352-3542.

This is the fourth fatal shooting in the city since Saturday.

