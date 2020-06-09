City, county disclose overtime costs related to George Floyd protests

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Overtime costs incurred by the City of Cincinnati and Hamilton County responding to the George Floyd protests tally around $650,000.
The city alone incurred $426,361 in overtime costs related to the protests, according to City Manager Patrick Duhaney.
Duhaney disclosed the number in a memo to Mayor John Cranley and City Council issued Tuesday afternoon.
The overtime costs cover the city’s 12th pay period, which runs May 17-30, according to the memo. They do not include regular pay to staff.
Duhaney says most of the overtime costs occurred Friday, May 29 and Saturday May 30, the protests’ first and most violent nights.
The overtime costs disclosed Tuesday do not represent the entire cost of the protests to the city. Still to be determined, according to Duhaney, are non-personnel costs, including materials and supplies.
Additional overtime costs also could arise in the city’s 13th pay period, which will be publicized June 23, Duhaney says.
Meanwhile, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office reports 3,731 overtime hours accrued May 29-June 4 for a total of $224,000.
